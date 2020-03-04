PORTAGE, IN - Nila E. "Dutney" Henderson, age 92, of Portage, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born in Inman, VA on March 26, 1927 to the late Richard and Bessie Wilder. Nila enjoyed feeding the hummingbirds and tending to her flowers. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.

She is survived by her two children, Sandy (Dave) Heller of Valparaiso and Tom Henderson of Lake Station; four grandchildren, Randy (Amy) Davison of Valparaiso, Lora Davison of Marion, Tara Henderson of New Chicago, Diana (Kenneth) Kramer of Portage; seven great grandchildren, Zachary Foster, Alexis and Nathan Kramer, TJ, Trista, Trina and Tyler Henderson; three siblings, Bill (Rita) Wilder of Inman, VA, Bob Wilder of Portage, and Patricia Wilder of Gainesville, VA; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family. Nila was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Henderson, Jr., five siblings, Dorothy "Dot" Henderson, Helen Fauver, Betty Przybysz, James and Jack Wilder.

A funeral service for Nila will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOMES, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, for more information, please call (219) 762-3013 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences.