Oct. 15, 1939 - Jan. 15, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Nila Sue Anstak (nee Mann), age 83, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Nila is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard; sons: Clifford and John; granddaughter, Elizabeth Anstak; brother, Thomas Mann; and sister, Joshamae Smith; her dear nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Sue Ellen (late Jerry) Lind.

Nila was preceded in death by her parents.

Nila was a devoted member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

Services will be private for Nila's family.

Visit Nila's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.