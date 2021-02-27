Nilsa I. Leal

At the age of 19, Nilsa began her teaching career in Cienegueta, PR, and in an adult rural school in the neighborhood of Chandelaria. She came to the Midwest to Indiana University to further study education where she obtained her master's degree in education. This is where she met her husband, Victor Leal. On June 19, 1964, she married Victor Leal in Vega Alta, PR. They built a life here in the Midwest, both retiring as teachers from the East Chicago School system after decades of service. She loved to host her friends and family at her home with many gatherings around the pool. Nilsa was selfless and never met a stranger or a dog she didn't like. The apple of her eyes were her two grandsons, who kept her active and busy in her retirement. She loved to read and had the greenest thumb ever. Her garden was filled with peonies and geraniums. She spent her time volunteering at St. Catherine Hospital Gift Shop. Nilsa will be remembered as an avid Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Cubs fan. Her grace and her big heart will leave a lasting impression on all who met her.