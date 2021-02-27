Nilsa I. Leal
Feb. 3, 1936 — Feb. 25, 2021
GRIFFITH, IN — Nilsa I. Leal, 85, of Griffith, IN, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Nilsa was born February 3, 1936, to the late Horacio and Damasa (Pabon) Cabrera in Vega Alta, PR. On June 19, 1964, she married Victor Leal in Vega Alta, PR.
At the age of 19, Nilsa began her teaching career in Cienegueta, PR, and in an adult rural school in the neighborhood of Chandelaria. She came to the Midwest to Indiana University to further study education where she obtained her master's degree in education. This is where she met her husband, Victor Leal. On June 19, 1964, she married Victor Leal in Vega Alta, PR. They built a life here in the Midwest, both retiring as teachers from the East Chicago School system after decades of service. She loved to host her friends and family at her home with many gatherings around the pool. Nilsa was selfless and never met a stranger or a dog she didn't like. The apple of her eyes were her two grandsons, who kept her active and busy in her retirement. She loved to read and had the greenest thumb ever. Her garden was filled with peonies and geraniums. She spent her time volunteering at St. Catherine Hospital Gift Shop. Nilsa will be remembered as an avid Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Cubs fan. Her grace and her big heart will leave a lasting impression on all who met her.
Nilsa leaves behind her daughter, Lyzette (Roland) Austen; two grandchildren, Hunter and Holden Austen; sisters, Marisa (Max) Berrios and Rosaura Bussa; eight nieces: Michele Berrios, Madeline Berrios, Marissa (Douglass) Mackie, Mayra (Javier) Sandin, Carmen Nilsa Cabrera, Janet Cabrera, Yvonne Cabrera and Leslie (Stuart) Simon; three nephews, Jason (Monica) Vargas, Antonio Sandin and Orlando Cabrera; and sister-in-law, Rachel Vargas.
She is welcomed in to everlasting life by her husband of 48 years, Victor Leal; parents, Horacio and Damasa Cabrera; and her beloved brothers: Augusto "Gu" Cabrera, Cesar Cabrera, Ferdinand Cabrera and Pedro "Tito" Cabrera; sister, Providencia Cabrera de Sandin; niece, Carmen Cabrera; nephew, Pedrito Cabrera; and her beloved Shih Tzu, Lil Bit.
A public visitation for Nilsa will be held Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A funeral service will occur Monday, March 1, 2021, from 10:00 AM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME. the Rev. Keith Virus will be officiating. A private committal service will take place at a later date in her hometown of Vega Alta, PR.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Leal family.