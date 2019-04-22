{{featured_button_text}}
NINA J. WARD

IN LOVING MEMORY OF NINA J. WARD ON HER 5TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 1/14/1929-4/22/2014 Five years ago today, you left the love of your life. His heart is broken. His love for you continues to grow as he impatiently waits to be with you again. We miss you, "Lady Bug." Love, Wayne, Dan, Pat, Jennifer & Daniel.