Oct. 23, 1938 - March 14, 2023

ANGOLA/HOBART, IN - Nina L. Davis, age 84, of Angola, IN and formerly of Hobart, IN passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Nina was born on October 23, 1938, in Merrillville, IN to the late Vernon and Alice (nee Buhr) Hurlburt. Nina graduated from Merrillville high school and obtained her BA from Purdue Calumet with honors in 1993. She received her CPA and worked for Ancilla Systems in Hobart and retired in 2003. She was a master gardener and enjoyed trips with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Nina is survived by her children: son, Greg (Kim) Davis; daughter, Cheryl Klasner; two grandchildren: Samantha Davis and Alina (Jared) Brickley; brother, Don Hurlburt and numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. Nina is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Davis, and her parents, Vernon and Alice Hurlburt.

In lieu of flowers donations in Nina's memory maybe made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Family and friends may gather at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, IN on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. A funeral service will take place immediately following visitation at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Scott Mauch officiating. Nina will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calumet Park Cemetery Merrillville, IN. 219-942-2109 or online at reesfuneralhomes@comcast.net