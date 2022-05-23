EAST CHICAGO, IN - Noah Atterson Spann, Jr, 83, of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Symphony of Dyer.

Noah is survived by four sons: Dwayne A. Spann, Darren A. Spann, K. Tyrone (Michele) Spann, Chisisi C. Gordon; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one brother, Sanford Spann, Sr.; one sister, Mary (James) Brokemond; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Emma and Noah Spann, Sr.; brothers: James Herbert, Kirkston Derek and Cedric Kane; sisters: Jessie Mae Spann, Brenda Jean Jackson-Upshaw and Vanessa Katrine Spann-Cook; two nephews: Keith R. Jackson and LeRoy Butts, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church 3902 Alexander Avenue East Chicago. Dr. Justin C. Kidd, Pastor; Rev. Asher Harris, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Antioch Baptist Church from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Spann family during their time of loss.