Sept. 9, 1996 - Aug. 27, 2021

Noah James Del Real, age 24, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Noah is survived by his mother, Julie Miles; father, Jaime Del Real; step-father, Tim Miles; maternal grandmother, Jill Heward; paternal grandparents: David and Consuelo Del Real; brothers: Nathan Oman and Nicholas Oman; sister, Mackenzie Del Real; aunts and uncles: Gerald Heward, Jeffery Heward; Maria Leticia Sanchez, Leopoldo Del Real and Marta Lopez. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gerald Heward; and aunt, Amanda Heward.

Noah was a graduate of Merrillville High School and was a member of Painters Local Union #460. Noah enjoyed skateboarding, his shoe collection and spending time with his family.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM.

Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

In Noah's memory, please be kind to others. Pay any act of kindness forward.

Visit Noah's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.