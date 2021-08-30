 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Noah James Del Real

Noah James Del Real

Sept. 9, 1996 - Aug. 27, 2021

Noah James Del Real, age 24, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Noah is survived by his mother, Julie Miles; father, Jaime Del Real; step-father, Tim Miles; maternal grandmother, Jill Heward; paternal grandparents: David and Consuelo Del Real; brothers: Nathan Oman and Nicholas Oman; sister, Mackenzie Del Real; aunts and uncles: Gerald Heward, Jeffery Heward; Maria Leticia Sanchez, Leopoldo Del Real and Marta Lopez. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gerald Heward; and aunt, Amanda Heward.

Noah was a graduate of Merrillville High School and was a member of Painters Local Union #460. Noah enjoyed skateboarding, his shoe collection and spending time with his family.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM.

Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

In Noah's memory, please be kind to others. Pay any act of kindness forward.

Visit Noah's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts