WHITING, IN - Noel K. Bubala (nee Podobinski) 75 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the early morning of Monday, January 30, 2023 at her residence. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Bernard "Bob" Bubala; loving mother of Robert (Lisa) Bubala; cherished grandmother of Hannah Bubala; dearest sister of Charles Podobinski and the late Lawrence (Donna) Podobinski and Nicholas Podobinski; dear sister-in-law of Frank Bubala; proud aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation, Friday morning, February 3, 2023 from 9:00am until time of services at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Noel Bubala was born on December 24, 1947 to Walter and Harriet (Lukowski) Podobinski. She was a lifelong resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1965. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the Precious Blood Companions. She enjoyed flowers and gardening and loved being "Grammy" to Hannah. Devoted to her family, Noel will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Kidney Foundation, (www.Kidney.org), would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400