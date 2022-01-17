April 1, 1933 - Nov. 28, 2021
FLOSSMOOR, IL - Nona Beth Summa was born on Saturday, April 1, 1933, in Howard City, MI. Beth, as she preferred to be called, lived a full life. Growing up in Michigan she spent most of her adult life living in Indiana.
She knew at a young age that she wanted to become a nurse, and that is exactly what she did. She was a nurse most of her adult life and worked in all areas of nursing. Beth and her husband Lael moved to California. Beth continued her nursing career and worked as a hospice nurse for the rest of her work life. She said she loved being a nurse and if she had to do her life over again, she would be a hospice nurse for her entire career.
Beth learned the game of golf mid-life. After moving to California and living on a golf course, she became quite an accomplished golfer. Beth never knew a stranger. She made others feel at home and was always welcoming. She was quite organized and wore the hat of organizer in many arenas. Whether it was planning vacations, church events, parties, family reunions, or just day-to-day events, she would have all of the details laid out. Beth was very creative and an excellent seamstress.
After many years living in California, Beth and husband Lael moved back to Indiana and spent many years living at Crown Point Christian Village. Eventually Beth moved to Flossmoor, IL where she lived at Sunrise Assisted Living until her death.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband Lael, parents Carl and Celestia, brothers Robert and Bud, sisters Thelma and Lorraine, and son Paul. Beth leaves to cherish fond memories sister Janet Pill; daughters: Barbara (Eric) Fassett, Leslie (Bill) Groenewold; sons: David Fassett, and Jeff Summa (Sherry); cherished grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 9:00 AM until the time of memorial service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Barbara Vaughan officiating, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
