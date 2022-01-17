April 1, 1933 - Nov. 28, 2021

FLOSSMOOR, IL - Nona Beth Summa was born on Saturday, April 1, 1933, in Howard City, MI. Beth, as she preferred to be called, lived a full life. Growing up in Michigan she spent most of her adult life living in Indiana.

She knew at a young age that she wanted to become a nurse, and that is exactly what she did. She was a nurse most of her adult life and worked in all areas of nursing. Beth and her husband Lael moved to California. Beth continued her nursing career and worked as a hospice nurse for the rest of her work life. She said she loved being a nurse and if she had to do her life over again, she would be a hospice nurse for her entire career.

Beth learned the game of golf mid-life. After moving to California and living on a golf course, she became quite an accomplished golfer. Beth never knew a stranger. She made others feel at home and was always welcoming. She was quite organized and wore the hat of organizer in many arenas. Whether it was planning vacations, church events, parties, family reunions, or just day-to-day events, she would have all of the details laid out. Beth was very creative and an excellent seamstress.