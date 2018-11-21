CROWN POINT, IN - Nora Kumpel (nee Combs), age 84, of Crown Point, formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018. Nora is survived by her son, David (Patty) Kumpel; granddaughter, Danielle Harms; great-granddaughter, Angel Reed; brother, David Combs. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Kumpel; daughter, Frieda Harms; parents: Henshaw and Olive Combs.
Nora was a loving mother and grandmother, and was fondly called 'mom' by many throughout the neighborhood. Her outstanding talent of preparing and sharing her favorite recipes, and the love she put into her flower garden will be cherished memories for all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the Time of Remembrance at 3:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow. In memory of Nora, memorial donations may be given to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. To view directions and sign Nora's online guestbook visit
www.GeisenFuneralHome.com- (219) 663-2500