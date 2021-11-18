 Skip to main content
Nora Lee Moore Davis

Nov. 18, 1953 - Nov. 18, 2021

IN LOVING MEMORY NORA LEE MOORE DAVIS Happy Birthday in Heaven Today is filled with memories, of happiness and tears, birthday celebrations, we've shared throughout the years. Although we miss you dearly because you brought us endless joy. We feel your presence every day, but on your special day we celebrate you, but also spend it missing you. We rejoice in knowing you're resting peacefully in God's precious arms. Love always, Donald, Thomas, your baby girl Angela, and your entire family.

