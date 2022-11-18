 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nora Lee Moore Davis

Nora Lee Moore Davis

Nov. 18, 1953 - May 24, 2018

IN LOVING MEMORY NORA LEE MOORE DAVIS

They say there is a reason, they say time will heal; neither time nor reason will change the way we feel. On this day, we remember your love and your light. We think of you today but that is nothing new, we thought about you yesterday and days before that too. You were so kind and thoughtful with a warm and loving heart. Not seeing your smile and hearing your laughter is difficult to sometimes accept. But today we are sending birthday wishes to Heaven just for you. Continue to rest in peace in God's loving arms.

Love always, Donald, Thomas, Angela, and your entire family.

