Nora Lee Moore-Davis
In Loving Memory Of Nora Lee Moore-Davis. Birthday wishes, sent to Heaven from your family on Earth below. We miss and love you dearly and wanted you to know. You may not be here with us, but the day means just as much, and we can feel your presence and the comfort of your touch. Though we know you are safe even though you're away, we love and miss you a little more today. You are always in our hearts and will be till the end when we see you once again! Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Happy 2nd birthday in Heaven! Your Loving Husband, Donald; Children: Thomas, Angela & Families