Nora Lee Moore Davis

IN LOVING MEMORY NORA LEE MOORE DAVIS Today, Is your Birthday in Heaven above. How we would give anything to give you one more hug. We are sending our blessings on the wings of a dove, especially on your special day. We miss your laugh, your beautiful smile and think of you always. You may be gone from Earth; but our Angel in Heaven will never be forgotten. Love always, Donald, Thomas, Angela & your entire Family

