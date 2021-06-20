Nora M. Winscher (nee Shebuski)

Dec. 19, 1924 - June 16, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Nora M. Winscher of Hammond, Indiana died very peacefully and loved on June 16, 2021 with Sara, Gretchen, and Bernie by her side. Nora was born December 19, 1924 in Antigo, Wisconsin, a daughter of late Stanley and Clara (Draeger) Shebuski. She married Alvin Wagner in 1946 and they later moved to Hammond, Indiana.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 7132 Arizona Ave. Hammond IN 46323 with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 12:00 p.m. with Father Charles Mosley Celebrant. Burial at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Antigo, WI.

