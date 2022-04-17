Sept. 1, 1924 - April 14, 2022

DEMOTTE, IN - 97 year old, Nora Rose Venzke, of DeMotte, formerly of Hammond, passed away April 14, 2022.

On September 1, 1924, Nora was born to Fedric and Anna (Bligh) Glennon in Gary, IN. She graduated in 1942, and married the love of her life, Howard Venzke, in Hammond, IN, on July 1, 1950. She worked in retail food sales. She was a member of Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church.

Nora is survived by her children: Thomas Venzke, Laurel (Daniel) Guidarelli, Amy (Gary) Venzke-Dobson, Michael (Vicky) Venzke, and Nathan Venzke; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

Nora was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; and son, John Venzke; and parents: Fedric & Anna; four sisters; and two brothers.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the BOERSMA FUNERAL HOME, 90 E. Grove St., Wheatfield, IN. Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, with Father Michael McKinney officiating. Interment will follow at approximately 12:00 p.m. (noon) Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church Food Pantry.