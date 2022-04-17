 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nora Rose Venzke

  • 0

Sept. 1, 1924 - April 14, 2022

DEMOTTE, IN - 97 year old, Nora Rose Venzke, of DeMotte, formerly of Hammond, passed away April 14, 2022.

On September 1, 1924, Nora was born to Fedric and Anna (Bligh) Glennon in Gary, IN. She graduated in 1942, and married the love of her life, Howard Venzke, in Hammond, IN, on July 1, 1950. She worked in retail food sales. She was a member of Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church.

Nora is survived by her children: Thomas Venzke, Laurel (Daniel) Guidarelli, Amy (Gary) Venzke-Dobson, Michael (Vicky) Venzke, and Nathan Venzke; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

Nora was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; and son, John Venzke; and parents: Fedric & Anna; four sisters; and two brothers.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the BOERSMA FUNERAL HOME, 90 E. Grove St., Wheatfield, IN. Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, with Father Michael McKinney officiating. Interment will follow at approximately 12:00 p.m. (noon) Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church Food Pantry.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts