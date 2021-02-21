 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norbert F. Gray

Norbert F. Gray

{{featured_button_text}}
Norbert F. Gray

Dec. 20, 1934 - Feb. 15, 2021

CALUMET CITY, IL - Norbert F. Gray, age 86, of Calumet City passed away Monday, February 15, 2021.

Loving father of: Katherine (George) Barron and Norbert (Moriah) Gray; cherished grandfather of Coby Reed and Zane Gray; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; also surviving is a step-sister Denise (John) Matthews . Norbert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan, parents Joseph and Martha (nee Bocian) Gray, son Kevin Gray, brother Richard Gray; and step-mother Geraldine.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 22, 2021, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Norbert will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM with Father Patrick Lyons officiating at the funeral home. Norbert will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Norbert was a long time member of Our Lady of Knock Church, Norbert was a Union Elevator Mechanic for Local 2 for many years, he enjoyed watching all Chicago sports teams especially the White Sox and enjoyed vacationing with family in Minnesota. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and neighbor. He was loved by many and will be missed. www.schroederlauer.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Plane drops debris during emergency landing

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts