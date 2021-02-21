Dec. 20, 1934 - Feb. 15, 2021

CALUMET CITY, IL - Norbert F. Gray, age 86, of Calumet City passed away Monday, February 15, 2021.

Loving father of: Katherine (George) Barron and Norbert (Moriah) Gray; cherished grandfather of Coby Reed and Zane Gray; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; also surviving is a step-sister Denise (John) Matthews . Norbert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan, parents Joseph and Martha (nee Bocian) Gray, son Kevin Gray, brother Richard Gray; and step-mother Geraldine.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 22, 2021, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Norbert will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM with Father Patrick Lyons officiating at the funeral home. Norbert will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Norbert was a long time member of Our Lady of Knock Church, Norbert was a Union Elevator Mechanic for Local 2 for many years, he enjoyed watching all Chicago sports teams especially the White Sox and enjoyed vacationing with family in Minnesota. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and neighbor. He was loved by many and will be missed. www.schroederlauer.com