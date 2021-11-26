MUNSTER - Norbert Rzonca, age 81 of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on November 22, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary (nee Regan); daughter Nancy of Cincinnati, OH; son Michael of Wesley Chapel, FL; and daughter Julie (Jeff) Ross of Highland, IN. Also grandchildren: Robert and Delaney; sister Jan; brother Tom; and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Helen (nee Gora) and brother Donald.

Norbert was born in Hammond and moved to Munster in 1975. He was an avid home DIYer and completely renovated his Munster home. Norbert was involved in many of his children's activities as a baseball and softball coach, and a boy scout leader for many years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 27 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church in Muster, Indiana, followed by a mass at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to one of his favorite charities, St. Joseph's Kitchen (Hammond, IN), St. Joseph's Indian School or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.