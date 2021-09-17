Norbert W. Duray, Jr.

WHITING, IN — Norbert W. Duray, Jr., 66 of Whiting, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Lenore (nee Poropat); loving father of Norbert Duray, III and Thomas (Stephanie) Duray; adoring grandpa of Elise and Genevieve; cherished son of Norbert, Sr. and the late Helen (Wajda) Duray; dearest brother of Kathleen Duray, Michele Rohrman, Anita (Rex) Clark and Judith (Donald) Starkey; dear uncle of Brittany and Caitie Rohrman; many cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.)The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Norbert Duray was born on July 13, 1955 and was a lifelong resident of Whiting. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, where he attended St. John School. He was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1973 and had attended Ivy Tech. He was a retiree of the LTV Steel Co., East Chicago with a service of 28 years and was an employee of the University of Chicago, Security Dept., with a service of 16 years. Norb enjoyed his motorcycle, working on and restoring cars and loved to fish in his free time. Devoted to his family, Norbert will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Restoration Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.