LANSING, IL - Noreen Lavelle O'Neill, age 85, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Loving wife of the late Robert "Bob" O'Neill. Devoted mother of Ellen (Bill) White, Carol (Tom) Schultz, Bobby (Karen) O'Neill, and Julie Anne O'Neill. Cherished grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of eight. Dear sister-in-law of Dorothy Lavelle. Kind aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Catherine Lavelle.

A memorial Mass will follow at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to University of Chicago Transplant Institute or Gift Of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, in Memory of Nor. Arrangements entrusted to Smits Funeral, Home James E. Janusz Director. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com