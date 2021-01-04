HEBRON, IN - Norine Margaret Fashing, age 75, of Hebron IN, formally of Chicago, IL and Merrillville, IN, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021.

Norine graduated from Richards High School Class of 1964. She was a devoted stay at home mom until her children got older. She then worked at Ultra Foods in Highland, IN for over 17 years where she made wonderful memories and lifelong friends. Norine enjoyed playing bingo and camping at Jellystone Park with her family, enjoyed going to the Covered Bridge Festival with her work friends, and making those yearly trips to the casino.

Amongst everything else, she loved spending time with her grandkids and drinking that can of cold Pepsi. Our favorite memory as children was to come home from school and see the house decorated at Christmas time. The Christmas music would be playing and we knew that Christmas break was around the corner.

Norine is survived by her three children: Jacqueline (David) Gemeinhart, Jenny (Brad) Bernard, John (Sabrina) Fashing, Jr.; grandchildren: Amanda, Abbey, Jack, Bryce, Brenna and Max; sister, JoAnn (Angelo) Casale; nephew, Joseph Casale; favorite niece, Kim (Thomas) Wolff.

Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John "Jack" Fashing and parents, Joseph and Nora (nee Parker) Stokes.