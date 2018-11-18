PORTAGE, IN - Norma Arlene Specht, age 85, of Portage, IN, passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018. She was born on January 9, 1933 in Exeland, WI to Carl and Bergina (Solberg) Steigen.
Norma is survived by her son, David (Sherri) Specht; grandchildren, Holly (Brandon) Hillman and Ryan (Katlyn) Specht; great grandchildren, Layla, Noelle, Baylee and Emmett Specht, Madison and Nolan Hillman; sisters, Alice Rose and Verna Perona and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters.
Norma enjoyed polka dancing.
Private family service will be held at a later date.