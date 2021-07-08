Norma D. Mueller, age 92, wife of the late Arthur Eggebrecht and Richard Mueller. Mother of Deborah (nee Eggebrecht) (Thomas) Kimmel, Paul (Stephanie) Eggebrecht and the late Tom Eggebrecht; Grandmother of Philip, Ellen and Allison Kimmel, Jessica (Adam) Bucksa and Kimberly Eggebrecht. Sister of Emmet (Jan) Konow and the late Marvin Konow.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10:00 AM until time of Service at 11:00 AM with Rev. Donald E. Stock, Pastor officiating at LaHayne Funeral Home, 6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN 46324. Family suggests memorials to Mtn. View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Rd., Apache Junction, AZ 85119 or St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5885 N. Venoy Rd., Westland, MI 48185.

