SCHERERVILLE, IN — Norma (Davis) McFarland Baum, of Schererville, IN, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Roberta (Robert) Imborek; sons, Randall (Tracey) and Ronald (Jacqueline) McFarland; grandchildren: Katherine (Paula) Imborek, Randall (Tiffany) McFarland, Joshua (Natalie) Imborek, Michael (Laura) McFarland, Robert McFarland, Nicole (Ryan) Bridges and Aaron McFarland; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Allen (Jane) and Richard Davis; sister-in-law, June Baltes; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her infant son, Roger McFarland; parents, Shelton and Luella Davis; infant grandson, Jamie Smith; grandson, Ryan McFarland; sister, Arlene Bender; and nephew, John Davis.

Norma was born October 4, 1935, and raised in Hammond, IN, until the age of 15 when she moved to Marshall, IL. It was there she met and married her first husband, Robert McFarland, and they eventually settled in Highland, IN. As a young woman, she worked for a number of years in what was, at that time, a man's exclusive field, selling real estate, and then working as a general contractor building homes. From 1974-1978 she owned Drive-In Liquors in Hammond with her second husband, Jim Baum. In 1981, Norma realized a life dream of helping people by opening up health food stores, Baum's Natural Foods, in two locations to serve the community. Thirteen years later, her legacy continues on through the stores. Countless customers and employees over those years had their lives enriched by Norma's knowledge and counsel.