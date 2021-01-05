HEBRON, IN - Norma Dorrance, age 91, of Hebron, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Norma is survived by her five children: David (Sue) Dorrance, Joanne (Jack) Hansen, Brenda (Kenneth) Ratzlaff, Robert (Shawn) Dorrance and Cynthia (Roger) Garrett; 17 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Stu; parents: Glen and Cora "Mable" Dingman; granddaughter, Corry Oakes; great-grandchildren: Glen and Allison Dorrance; and sisters: Joyce, Frankie and Shirley.

Norma loved to travel with her husband, especially to visit different casinos. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 10:00 AM -12:00 PM.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6-feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks are required.