HEBRON, IN - Norma Dorrance, age 91, of Hebron, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Norma is survived by her five children: David (Sue) Dorrance, Joanne (Jack) Hansen, Brenda (Kenneth) Ratzlaff, Robert (Shawn) Dorrance and Cynthia (Roger) Garrett; 17 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Stu; parents: Glen and Cora "Mable" Dingman; granddaughter, Corry Oakes; great-grandchildren: Glen and Allison Dorrance; and sisters: Joyce, Frankie and Shirley.
Norma loved to travel with her husband, especially to visit different casinos. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 10:00 AM -12:00 PM.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6-feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks are required.
Funeral Services will be Private for the family with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery. You may join the Funeral Service virtually at 12:30 PM CST; from your personal Facebook page search for Geisen Funeral Homes / Geisen Pet Loss Centre, scroll down, the live stream will pop up when the service begins.