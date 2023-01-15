Nov. 13, 1943 - Jan. 7, 2023

Norma Drapac (nee Readle) age 79, completed her life journey on Saturday January 7, 2023. She is survived by husband of 52 years, Joseph G; children: Joseph P, David, and Carrie Drapac; brothers: Elmer and John Readle; as well as many loving friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Lena (Duvall) Readle; sisters: Kathy Williams and Evelyn Readle; and beloved nephew, Richard Readle.

Norma was well-loved and admired by her friends and family for her caring and giving nature. She was an expert cook who made hosting large gatherings seem effortless. She spent her adult life raising her three children, volunteering within her community, leading Girl Scout troops at St. Mary School, working for the Erie Lackawanna Railway, as a carrier for the Griffith Post Office, and cooking for over one hundred kids at Premier Childcare. She enjoyed attending community theater and concerts with friends, flower gardening, and walking at Oak Ridge Prairie County Park.

Remembrance & Celebration of Life will be Saturday January 21, 2023 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN 46322 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a non-denominational service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by her nephew, Fr. Gregory Houck.

