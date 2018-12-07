FORMERLY OF THE EAST SIDE - Norma E. Formoso (nee Marco), age 89, formerly of the East Side. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Marian Martino, Mark (Julie) Formoso, Marcia (Robert) Carlson, Tom (Pam) Formoso and Gail (Bill) Kelleher. Cherished grandmother of eleven. Adored great grandmother of nine. Dearest sister of the late Dominic 'Bud' (late Charlotte) Marco. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Norma was a retired teachers aide for Phil Sheridan Grammar School.
Visitation Sunday 2:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services Monday, December 10, 2018, 9:30 a.m. prayers from ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please omit flowers.
