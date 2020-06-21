VALPARAISO, IN - Norma Elaine Kent, 92, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born October 24, 1927 in Thomaston, IN to Samuel & Minna (Walter) Jenkins and graduated from Wanatah High School. Norma will be fondly remembered by many as a beloved longtime clerk at Walgreens on Calumet in Valparaiso where she worked for 20 years. She was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church, enjoyed working puzzles, playing games with the kids and pinochle with the adults, scouting local garage sales and hunting hickory nuts. Norma's chocolate chip cookies were legendary among the family. There was always a tin of cookies in the house to treat guests.