Norma Francis Phelps (nee Snyder)

VALPARAISO/HAMMOND, IN - Norma Francis Phelps, age 83, of Valparaiso, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

She is survived her husband of 60 years: Roe B. Phelps III; children: Roe B. (Kimberly) Phelps IV, Glenn A. Phelps and Deborah Sue Love; six grandchildren: Daniel Love, Nicole Volpe, Tiffany Clark, Roe B. Phelps V, Charlotte Phelps and Krystal Phelps; nine great-grandchildren; sister Barbara (Kenneth) Hutzler; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Ethel Snyder; two brothers: Pastor John (Connie) Snyder and Ted (Jan) Snyder; son-in-law, Daniel Love.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOMER, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, (Hessville) IN 46323 with Dan Nichols, Minister, officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 12:00 p.m.

Norma was born and raised in Hammond and was a graduate of Morton High School class of 1955. She was a volunteer at the Genealogy Society of Northern Indiana and served at numerous libraries. She retired from Indiana Harbor Belt as a clerk after 44 years. Norma was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERALHOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.