Norma Hough (nee Aiken)

DEMOTTE, IN — Norma Hough (nee Aiken), 89, of Demotte, IN, formerly of Hebron, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.

Norma is survived by her children: Brenda (Steve) Nethery, Julie (Curt, deceased) Garvey, Susan (Frank) Stalbaum, Kerri (Jon) Walters and Jamie (Ted) Heckler; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Evans; and many nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, John Hough; son, Mark Hough; daughter, Debbie Patterson; granddaughter, Alicia Renee Patterson; parents: William and Mary Aiken; and brothers, Kenneth and William Aiken.

Norma was a member of the Hebron Christian Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Private family services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Hebron, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Norma's name to Hebron Christian Church.

