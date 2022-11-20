WHITING, IN - Norma J. Fusak (nee Srncik) 88 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Munster Med-Inn. She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen J. Fusak who passed away October 12, 2017; loving mother of Mark Fusak and Kevin Fusak; cherished grandmother of Alexander and Steven Fusak; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary (Kertis) Srncik, stepmother, Helen Srncik and her sister, Mary Ann Roseto.

Private funeral services were held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 10:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial was offered at 10:30am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Norma Fusak was born on November 29, 1933. She was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1951. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, BR. 81 and the Amoco Oil Annuitants Club. She was a retired waitress/hostess from the Rupcich Restaurant, Chicago and the Phil Smidt & Son Restaurant, Hammond. She enjoyed sewing, watching westerns and travel to Las Vegas, Italy, Aruba and England. Devoted to her family, Norma will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Norma's honor to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.