Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HIGHLAND, IN - Norma J. Holm, 91, of Highland, formerly of Hammond, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born on August 16, 1929 in Hammond, IN.

She's survived by her son Garry Holm; grandson Adam; sister Carole Decker; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Veron Holm, son Bruce and brother Edward Swing. Her and her husband owned Calumet Blue Print. She was a longtime member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Highland, IN.