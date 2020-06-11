Norma J. Holm

HIGHLAND, IN - Norma J. Holm, 91, of Highland, formerly of Hammond, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born on August 16, 1929 in Hammond, IN.

She's survived by her son Garry Holm; grandson Adam; sister Carole Decker; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Veron Holm, son Bruce and brother Edward Swing. Her and her husband owned Calumet Blue Print. She was a longtime member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Highland, IN.

Being with family and friends completed her life. Laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

