KALAMAZOO, MI - Norma J. Holst, 92 of Kalamazoo, Michigan, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born January 11, 1928 in Valparaiso to Howard and Ruth (Bell) Sykes. Norma began her career operating a beauty shop in her home, and then was hired as a Library Assistant at Chesterton High School. Later, Norma drove the Porter County Bookmobile, before retiring as an Order Book Writer at the Porter County Clerk's Office. She was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, and enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband, and craft painting. Norma will be remembered as a kind and loving woman, who took pride in being put together. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.