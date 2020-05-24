× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND, IN - Norma J. Orahood, formerly of Hammond, passed away on May 5, 2020, at Community Hospital Munster, IN, of complications related to Covid 19. Born in 1930, in Chicago, IL, to Beatrice (nee Strouss) and Norman Edwards. She grew up in Chicago area, spending vacations in Earlville, IL.

Norma was handy, crafty, and creative, turning scraps and trash into treasures, throughout her life. She was a talented homemaker and seamstress, designing for her family and such customers as brides.

She served as wardrobe mother for Job's Daughters Bethel 69, leader for Girl Scout and Brownie troops, and board member of Yogi Bear's Jellystone Campground in Portage, IN. With pride and gusto, she served as caregiver and housekeeper for many families. She was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose. Norma served often as an election judge while she lived in Hammond from 1955 – 2015. Later she lived in Merrillville and most recently at Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He is survived by her four children: Judith O. Royal (Carl), Debra S. Barker (James), Susan E. Gregar (Peter), and Amy R. Orahood, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her sister Linda Raufer (Thomas). Preceded in death by James R. Orahood, her husband of 57 years, son Gary A. Orahood (Jean Nitta), her parents, and brother Leighton J. Edwards (Helen).