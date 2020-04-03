Norma J. Straight (nee Tamminga)

FULLERTON, CA - Norma J. Straight, age 85 of Fullerton, CA, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away March 27, 2020. Norma is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Joan) Straight of Elkhart, IN, and Bryan (Deirdre) Straight of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; four grandchildren, Corinne (Travis) Reed, Robert (Whitney Kirkland) Straight, Michelle Straight and Chelsea Straight; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Richard (Dick), son Rick Straight, sisters Nellie and Evelyn, and brothers Andrew and William.