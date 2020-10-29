Norma "Janie" J. McGee

DYER - Norma J. "Janie" McGee, nee Huber, age 81, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Loving wife of Wayne E. McGee. Devoted mother of Wayne C. (Sue) McGee and the late Brian E. McGee. Proud grandma of: Wayne "Tyler" (Samantha), Jacob Q., Megan E., Cameron J., Aisling D., and Hunter M. McGee, Bridget Bechinski and Leah Downey; great-grandma of: Arwen and Dylan McGee. Dear sister of the late John E. Huber and William D. Huber. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Daisy Huber.

Memorial visitation (masks please) Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Randy Payne officiating, the service will be live streamed at our Facebook link at www.smitsfh.com. Inurnment Murdoch Cemetery – Murdoch, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Hospice of the Calumet Area. For further information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com