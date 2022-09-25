Nov. 6, 1928 - Aug. 14, 2022

HERBER SPRINGS, AR - Norma Jean Dorsey (nee McClure), of Heber Springs, AR, passed away peacefully in her home on August 14, 22. She was 93 years old.

Norma is survived by her loving daughter, Georgianne Schoettle (Steve) of Heber Springs; sister, Beverly Jones of Fuquay Varina, NC; and brother, David McClure (Karen Snow) of Oak Park, IL; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ron; sisters: Opal Milkovich, Betty Parot, Donna Smolen, and Sharon Rembach; and brothers: Charles McClure and Byron McClure.

The fourth of nine children, Norma was born in Lawrenceville, IL on November 6, 1928 to the late Georgia Mae and Charles Wainwright McClure.

The family eventually moved to Hammond, IN where Norma graduated from Hammond Tech High School and began working at Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company in East Chicago, IN. In 1953, Norma enlisted in the Air Force and traveled to Colorado, California, and eventually Germany. She was very proud to be a veteran, and her time spent in Germany held some of her fondest memories. It was there, she met Ronald Louis Dorsey.

Norma and Ron married on October 19, 1957 and made their life in Calumet City, IL where they raised their only daughter. Norma worked as a bookkeeper for the Hammond Police Employees Federal Credit Union. She took great pride in her work, very thorough and organized.

Norma was sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, and talented - but known mostly for her baking! Cakes and pies were her specialty, most notably apple & lemon meringue pies! She was always happy to bake something for any dinner or party, make a poster or card to celebrate someone's special day, or crochet a beautiful afghan for someone dear to her.

Norma and Ron retired to Hot Springs Village, AR and after his passing, she moved to Memphis, TN then to Heber Springs, AR to be close to her daughter and son-in-law.

She enjoyed living in Heber Springs and was loved for her funny sense of humor and quick dry wit. She got her hair done every Thursday, attributed her beautiful skin to Pond's Cold Cream, and never went anywhere without wearing pearls!

A memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL this fall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Heber Springs Humane Society, 49 Shelter Lane Heber Springs, AR 72543. heberspringshumanesociety.com