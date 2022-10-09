June 5, 1934 - Sep. 30, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Norma Jean Fross, age 88, of Highland, IN passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 30, 2022. She is survived by her three children: Debra Delacruz of Highland, Mark (Ann) Fross of Chesterton, and Lisa (John) Phillips of Valparaiso; Four grandchildren: Julie Wright, Tony (Meghan) Delacruz, Lauren Phillips, and Michelle (Sam) Mills; and two great-grandsons: William and Andrew Mills. Norma is preceded in death by her loving husband, James "Jim" Fross; sister, Jackie Sanderson; and her Father and Mother: Jack and Melita Basz.

Norma was a life long resident of Highland, IN and business owner of the Highland Kiddie Shop for 39 years before retiring in 2011. She was a long time member of the Highland Chamber of Commerce and a Charter member of the Phi Sigma Pi Sorority. Norma will be remembered for her unwavering love of family, spending time cooking for her family, and traveling with her beloved Jim. Norma wished for no memorial services.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

