Norma Jean Hyndman

{{featured_button_text}}
MERRILLVILLE, IN - Norma Jean Hyndman, 82, of Merrillville, passed away on October 10, 2020.

She is survived four children, Karen (Habib) Belghozlane, Richard Hyndman, Kevin (Rachael) Hyndman and Rhonda (Randall) Blake, and five grandchildren, Nadia, Anissa, Jourdan, Nathan and Claire. Preceded in death by husband, Royce Hyndman.

Norma was a teacher and guidance counselor at Calumet High School for 20 years. She later transitioned to be an Auditor for the State of Indiana. Norma was a graduate of Calumet High School and Indiana University. Norma enjoyed spending her winters with her husband in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and she was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, October 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.

Remember for those attending services, due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks MUST be worn. Please bring your own.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

