 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norma Jean McFarland

  • 0

Norma Jean McFarland

March 15, 1934 - July 7, 2022

SARASOTA, FL - Norma Jean, aged 88, passed away peacefully July 9, 2022. Jean's loving husband Melvin James McFarland formerly of Griffith, IN passed in 2007. They operated Wholesale Kitchens, enjoyed riding their motorcycles with their many friends, living their Christian faith. They moved to Sarasota, FL in 1984 to be near their children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Michael; daughters: Michalene (Pat) Patacsil, Marsha (Michael) Nash, all living in the Sarasota area and Michele (William) Webb of Louisiana. She has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Woods in IN; and a brother, Carl Cooper in IL; and a sister-in-law, Sharon (Charles) Woods of Crown Point, IN.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts