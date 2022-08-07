Norma Jean McFarland

SARASOTA, FL - Norma Jean, aged 88, passed away peacefully July 9, 2022. Jean's loving husband Melvin James McFarland formerly of Griffith, IN passed in 2007. They operated Wholesale Kitchens, enjoyed riding their motorcycles with their many friends, living their Christian faith. They moved to Sarasota, FL in 1984 to be near their children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Michael; daughters: Michalene (Pat) Patacsil, Marsha (Michael) Nash, all living in the Sarasota area and Michele (William) Webb of Louisiana. She has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Woods in IN; and a brother, Carl Cooper in IL; and a sister-in-law, Sharon (Charles) Woods of Crown Point, IN.