 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norma Jean (nee Hansen) Sangerman

Norma Jean (nee Hansen) Sangerman

Norma Jean (nee Hansen) Sangerman

Dec. 27, 1929 — Nov. 13, 2021

Norma Jean (nee Hansen) Sangerman passed away November 13, 2021 at the age of 91.

Devoted wife of the late Robert L. Sangerman. Norma Jean was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother, who instilled in her children the values they would require to succeed throughout life. Norma Jean was a Natural Spiritual and Emotional Life Coach and financial provider to her family. The top two priorities for her were always faith and family first.

After retiring from multiple successful careers, Norma enjoyed bowling, gardening and spending time with family. When A Mother Dies, We Lose A Piece Of Who We Are ... We Lose The Person Whose Story Provides The Beginning Of Our Own ...

Loving mother of Karen (Donald) Lendrum, Bartlett, IL; Mike (Pegg) Sangerman, Miller Beach, IN; Tom Sangerman, Parkesburg, PA; Kathy (Steve) Heck, Valparaiso, IN; Carolyn Sangerman, Parkesburg, PA; Bob Sangerman, Coatesville, PA; Steve (Barb) Sangerman, Downingtown, PA; John (Katie) Sangerman, Elverson, PA. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Ss. Philip and James Church, 107 N. Ship Road (corner of Rte 30 and Ship Road), Exton, PA 19341 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Coatesville, Pennsylvania 19320. www.loganfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts