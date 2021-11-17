Dec. 27, 1929 — Nov. 13, 2021

Norma Jean (nee Hansen) Sangerman passed away November 13, 2021 at the age of 91.

Devoted wife of the late Robert L. Sangerman. Norma Jean was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother, who instilled in her children the values they would require to succeed throughout life. Norma Jean was a Natural Spiritual and Emotional Life Coach and financial provider to her family. The top two priorities for her were always faith and family first.

After retiring from multiple successful careers, Norma enjoyed bowling, gardening and spending time with family. When A Mother Dies, We Lose A Piece Of Who We Are ... We Lose The Person Whose Story Provides The Beginning Of Our Own ...

Loving mother of Karen (Donald) Lendrum, Bartlett, IL; Mike (Pegg) Sangerman, Miller Beach, IN; Tom Sangerman, Parkesburg, PA; Kathy (Steve) Heck, Valparaiso, IN; Carolyn Sangerman, Parkesburg, PA; Bob Sangerman, Coatesville, PA; Steve (Barb) Sangerman, Downingtown, PA; John (Katie) Sangerman, Elverson, PA. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Ss. Philip and James Church, 107 N. Ship Road (corner of Rte 30 and Ship Road), Exton, PA 19341 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Coatesville, Pennsylvania 19320. www.loganfuneralhomes.com.