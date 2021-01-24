Norma "Jean" Phillips

Jan. 25, 1925 - Jan. 19, 2021

GARRISON, KY - Born January 25, 1925 in Garrison, KY, Jean went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Jean moved to Hammond in 1950 and became a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Hammond where she was a Sunday school teacher and bus captain. She loved participating in church functions, and enjoyed bowling, Ladies Dartball, and watching her grandkids play sports. She was employed by The Times, retiring in 1999.

She was loved by family and friends, leaving behind a Godly heritage. Jean is survived by her son, William Lawrence "Larry" Phillips, of Margate, FL; daughter Karen (John) Clendenen of Crown Point; grandchildren: Lisa (Mike) Patterson of Middletown, OH; Todd (Michelle) Phillips of St. Augustine, FL and Trina Keilman, of Crown Point; ten great-grandchildren; and soon to arrive great-great grandchild; and many well-loved nieces and nephews. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Phillips; her parents Laurence and Edna Skidmore; three brothers: Maurice Skidmore, Harold Skidmore, and Bruce Skidmore; two sisters: Edna Sue Skidmore, and Marilyn Fannin.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point, IN 46307. Funeral services and interment will be handled by the Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison, KY on Friday, January 29, 2021. www.memorylanememorialpark.com