June 9, 1927 - July 15, 2021
CHESTERTON - Norma Jean Stonecipher, 94 of Chesterton, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 15, 2021. She was born June 9, 1927 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Ollie and Clara E. (Cummings) Hudson. Jean made her career as the assistant to the finance officer in the Gary Public School System until her retirement. She was an avid reader, and following retirement, enjoyed her time working at the Chesterton Library. Jean was a member of the Greenwood Bible Baptist Church in Greenwood, Indiana. She will be remembered for her feminine and put together appearance, her kind heart, and patient demeanor. Jean will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
On June 22, 1945 she married Edwin Thomas Stonecipher, who preceded her in death in 1977. She is survived by their children: Richard D. (Susan) Stonecipher of Knox, Timothy A. Stonecipher of Chesterton, Dana Lynn (Donald) McGuire of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Bryan D. (Jennifer) Stonecipher, Timothy J. (Shelley) Stonecipher, Christopher T. (Heather) Combs; step-grandchildren: Krista (Bryan) Crouch, Kyle (Brandi) McGuire; great grandchildren: Haley, Jack, William, Adam, Aaron; step great grandchildren: Caedon, Ariel, Aubree, Chloe, Sadie; and siblings: Jane McLemee of Kingsport, TN and Gary (Sandy) Hudson of Paris, AR. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ollie Hudson and Clara E. Sprinkle; and brother in law, Kelly McLemee.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Moeller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.