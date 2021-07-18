CHESTERTON - Norma Jean Stonecipher, 94 of Chesterton, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 15, 2021. She was born June 9, 1927 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Ollie and Clara E. (Cummings) Hudson. Jean made her career as the assistant to the finance officer in the Gary Public School System until her retirement. She was an avid reader, and following retirement, enjoyed her time working at the Chesterton Library. Jean was a member of the Greenwood Bible Baptist Church in Greenwood, Indiana. She will be remembered for her feminine and put together appearance, her kind heart, and patient demeanor. Jean will be dearly missed by all who knew her.