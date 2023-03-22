VALPARAISO, IN - Norma Jean Wallace, 91, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023. She was born February 16, 1932 in Ypsilanti, MI to Clarence and Mary (Meehan) Estes. Norma was a longtime member of Valparaiso First United Methodist Church and a dedicated student of the Bible. As an "incredible mom" she relished taking her boys and their friends back to Michigan for ski trips and dune buggy outings at Traverse City and Gaylord. Reading contentedly while they enjoyed the freedom of adolescence under the protection of her watchful presence. Once the boys had reached adulthood, she spread her wings into the world of book sales where she thrived in large part due to her gracious nature which could make even the newest of acquaintances feel like they were an old friend.