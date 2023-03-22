Feb. 16, 1932 - Mar. 14, 2023
VALPARAISO, IN - Norma Jean Wallace, 91, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023. She was born February 16, 1932 in Ypsilanti, MI to Clarence and Mary (Meehan) Estes. Norma was a longtime member of Valparaiso First United Methodist Church and a dedicated student of the Bible. As an "incredible mom" she relished taking her boys and their friends back to Michigan for ski trips and dune buggy outings at Traverse City and Gaylord. Reading contentedly while they enjoyed the freedom of adolescence under the protection of her watchful presence. Once the boys had reached adulthood, she spread her wings into the world of book sales where she thrived in large part due to her gracious nature which could make even the newest of acquaintances feel like they were an old friend.
On May 26, 1952, she married Jack W. Wallace who preceded her in death on January 27, 2023. Survivors include their sons: Scott and Brad Wallace both of Valparaiso; and grandchildren: Erica Phillips, Katie Wallace and Amy Wallace. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Daniel Wallace in 1977 and Doug Wallace in 2018; and one brother, Donald Estes.
A visitation will be held Friday, March, 31st from 4:00–5:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with a memorial service at 5:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Valparaiso First United Methodist Church.