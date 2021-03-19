Norma Jean Wright
VALPARAISO, IN — Norma Jean Wright, 85, of Valparaiso, passed away on March 16, 2021 in Indianapolis. She was born on August 20, 1935, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Charlie and Ollie (Mathias) Young. On May 25, 1952, in Keokuk, Iowa, she married Bruce Wright. Norma worked as a hotel manager for many years before retiring. After her retirement, she spent her time volunteering at Bonner Center and enjoyed playing bingo and cards with friends. Norma was known within the family as the queen of crossword puzzles!
She is survived her children, BruceAnn (James) Singleton, of Valparaiso, IN, and Brice Wright, of Sioux City, IA. Norma is also survived by grandchildren, Melissa Case, Kristina Boyle and Tyler Singleton; great-grandchildren: Dalton Boyle, Dylan Boyle, Kelsey Boyle, Amanda Case, Emily Case and Savannah Singleton. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and siblings: Art Young, Mel Young, Betty MacFarland, Donald Bishop, Charles (Buck) Bishop and Franklin (Junior) Bishop. Due to COVID-19 concerns a memorial service at a later date will be announced. www.bartholomewnewhard.com