VALPARAISO, IN — Norma Jean Wright, 85, of Valparaiso, passed away on March 16, 2021 in Indianapolis. She was born on August 20, 1935, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Charlie and Ollie (Mathias) Young. On May 25, 1952, in Keokuk, Iowa, she married Bruce Wright. Norma worked as a hotel manager for many years before retiring. After her retirement, she spent her time volunteering at Bonner Center and enjoyed playing bingo and cards with friends. Norma was known within the family as the queen of crossword puzzles!