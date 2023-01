CROWN POINT—Norma Lee King, age 93 of Crown Point, Indiana passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, George King. Funeral services are Monday, January 9, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation is just prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart. Please see full obituary at