Dec. 17, 1926 - May 6, 2022

SUMMERLIN, NV - Norma Lee (Maurhoff) Pickard, 95, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 in Summerlin, Nevada. Norma Lee was born in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania on December 17, 1926 to Nellie and Norman Maurhoff. She was the wife of the late Edgar C. Pickard, who she married in Butler, Pennsylvania on May 30, 1950.

Norma Lee grew up in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania (a small German town) and attended a two room elementary/middle school. She graduated from Butler High School and later graduated from the Margaret Morrison College for Women of Carnegie Institute of Technology (now known as Carnegie Mellon). Norma Lee pursued her graduate studies at the University of Pittsburgh and worked as a teacher for the Butler County School System. She also was an organist/pianist for Saint Luke's Lutheran Church in Saxonburg. While living in Pennsylvania, Norma Lee was a member of the Butler Country Club, the North Hills Junior Women's Club, the Glenshaw Century Club, and the Delta Delta Delta Alumnae Association/Alpha Tau Chapter. Over the years, Norma Lee received the honor of being a 50 year member of the Maqueda Chapter 421 Order of the Eastern Star in Butler, Pennsylvania and a 50 year member of the Good Samaritan Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

In 1969, Norma Lee's husband Edgar was transferred with U.S. Steel. They moved to Valparaiso, Indiana where they became members of the Trinity Lutheran Church and the Valparaiso Country Club. Norma Lee also became a member of the Valparaiso University Guild and the Esther Circle of Trinity Lutheran Church. In 2020, Norma Lee moved to Summerlin, Nevada with her daughter and son-in-law.

Norma Lee enjoyed reading and playing cards. She was known in the neighborhood for her beautiful geraniums that were planted around her home every Spring.

Norma Lee is survived by her two daughters: Terri (Tom) Mueller of Bay City, Michigan, and Sue (Steve) Van De Water of Summerlin, Nevada; her sister Mary Lou Stewart of Santa Cruz, California; her grandchildren John (Lindsay) Mueller and Melissa Dowling; and her great grandchildren: William Dowling, Maggie Dowling, and Elyse Mueller.

Norma Lee was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Hazel Ann Maurhoff, and brother in-law Dell Stewart.

A graveside service for the family and interment will be at Hillview Cemetery in the Village of Kepple's Corners, Chicora, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Norma Lee's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church at 201 Washington Street, Valparaiso, Indiana, 46383, or to any charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.