Norma Lewis

HOBART, IN — Norma Lewis, at age 88 yrs. old passed peacefully in her home with her family surrounding her. Born on December 4, 1932, she was the eldest of two children born to the late Nora (Tuthill) and Henry Tuft. She was raised in the Miller section of Gary graduating from Wirt High School.

She loved her church, Augustana Lutheran in Hobart where she taught Sunday School, was in charge of Altar Guild, read lessons, directed women's church cluster meetings, and led and hosted women's bible studies.

Norma worked for the School City of Hobart beginning in 1967 for the Superintendent in Hobart and retired from there in 1994.

Norma will always be remembered as a loving, compassionate, caring woman who loved her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Kent) Lewis; sons: Bill (Shirley) Lewis, Dan (Karen) Lewis; nine grandchildren: Ryan (Lindsay) Lewis, Danielle (Eric) Philipps, Justin Lewis, Austin Lewis, Farris Lewis, Nicholas Lewis, Nicole (Greg) Temple, Katelyn (Sean) Gore and Samantha Lewis; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 63 yrs., Albert Lewis; her parents, Nora and Henry Tuft and her brother, Douglas Tuft.