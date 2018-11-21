VALPARAISO, IN - Norma Libauskas, age 85 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Monday, November 19, 2018. Survived by husband of 66 years, John; four children: Karen (Dale) Brown, Debra (Dave) Imhof, Carol 'Jeanie' (Glen) Shirey, Mary (Doug) McDonald; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Norma was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. She was a retired secretary to the Dean of Students at IU Northwest. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Friday, November 23, 2018 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso, IN, with Rev. Doug Mayer and Rev. Mick Kopil con-celebrating. There will be one half-hour of visitation at church prior to mass. At rest St. Paul Cemetery. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.