Norma Marie Malinowski Lessner (nee Dosen)

Her life was full of wanting to always help and care for people. After John's death she along with a good friend Jameson Jurek opened Granny's Sugarless and Sweets. She was on the St. Victor Parent Club board of which she had several terms as president. Later, she became President of the Church Women. After her stroke in 2006 and full rehabilitation she ran the St. Victor Community Meal until illnesses took over her body. Evidently God said slow down and that's how He did it.